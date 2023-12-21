Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Naogaon
Thu Dec 21, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 12:00 AM

2 killed in road crash

A motorcyclist and a pillion were killed in a road accident in Naogaon's Niamatpur yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Parvez Ahmed, 19, of Tagroil village in Niamatpur, and Md Habib, 20, of Chapainawabganj Sadar.

Kawsar Alam, inspector (investigation) of Niamatpur Police Station, said the accident took place when the two were heading towards Tagroil village around noon riding on a motorcycle.

Around 12:30pm, their motorbike collided with a pickup near the destination, leaving Habib dead on the spot.

Parvez succumbed to his injuries at a local health complex.

