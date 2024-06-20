2 killed in road accidents at Paltan and Jatrabari

Two unidentified persons lost their lives in separate road accidents in Dhaka's Paltan and Jatrabari areas early this morning.

Police believe the victims were likely vagrants.

Md Abdul Aziz, sub-inspector (SI) of Paltan Police Station, reported that a man, approximately 32 years old, was sleeping near the road divider at Paltan intersection. Around 5:30am, a truck ran over him.

He was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital at 6:20am, where doctors confirmed his death after examination, Aziz said. "We have detained the truck driver and seized the vehicle," he added.

In a separate incident, a man, approximately 45 years old, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Jatrabari Flyover.

On information police recovered the body around 1:30am, according to Sub-inspector Hiraman Biswas of Jatrabari Police Station.

The body was later sent to the DMCH.

Legal measures are being taken regarding the accident, he added.