2 killed in road accidents in Dinajpur and Joypurhat

A nine-year-old boy and a female NGO worker were killed in road accidents in Dinajpur and Joypurhat this morning.

In Dinajpur's Birampur upazila, nine-year-old Tahmed Sarkar was run over by a truck in front of his mother.

The deceased was the son of Aziza Begum, according to Subrata Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station.

Quoting locals, the OC said the boy was returning home with his mother when some dogs chased him. In his attempt to flee, a speeding goods truck ran him over, killing him on the spot.

Police have seized the truck, but the driver managed to flee, said the OC.

Meanwhile, in Joypurhat upazila, an NGO worker was killed and another injured when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Joypurhat-Naogaon road this morning.

The deceased, Juthi Akter, 22, was an NGO employee in Joypurhat Sadar upazila.

Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Police Station, said Juthi and her friend Moriam were en route to her office when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle, killing Juthi on the spot.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Joypurhat Modern Hospital for treatment.

The police have seized the truck but the driver managed to flee, said the OC.