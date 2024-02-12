2 killed in Rajshahi as train hits three-wheeler at unprotracted rail crossing

Two people were killed as a train hit a locally-made three-wheeler at an unprotected rail crossing in Paba upazila of Rajshahi today.

The three-wheeler driver Mofazzal and the lone passenger Habib -- both aged around 30 -- died on the spot, said Gopal Karmaker, officer-in-charge of General Railway Police Station of Rajshahi.

The accident occurred around 4:00pm in the Mohonpur area when the Dhaka-bound Padma Express hit the vehicle which was transporting firewood, the OC said.

An eye-witness said the cart was completely crushed due to the hit.

Locals said the rail crossing remained unprotected, but recently two members of Ansar were deployed there.

However, they were not present at the scene at the time of the accident, the OC of railway police said.

The bodies were sent to Rahshahi Medical College morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that an unnatural death case will be filed in this regard.