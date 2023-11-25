2 killed as private car falls into ditch after hitting child

Two people, including a child, were killed as a private car fell into a ditch beside the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road after hitting a child in Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh this evening.

The victims were identified as car passenger Babu Pal, 65, of Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj, and pedestrian Jannatul Adon, 11, of Ishwarganj, our Mymensingh correspondent reports quoting police.

Quoting locals, Farid Ahmed, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Ishwarganj Police Station, said a Mymensingh-bound private car hit Jannatul in Char Hosenpur area around 5:00pm while she along with other children was crossing the road.

The car also fell into the roadside ditch.

On information, police recovered the bodies and seized the vehicle but its driver managed to flee.

A case was lodged with the police station, the OC added.