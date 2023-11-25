2 killed as pickup hits auto-rickshaw in Feni

Two people were killed and three injured as a pickup rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Fulgazi upazila of Feni today.

The deceased were identified as CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Saiful Islam, 25, of Haripushkarani area of the upazila and Anas, 8-month-old, son of Akram Hossain, of Chiora village under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulgazi Police Station Abul Hasim said, a speeding pickup-van rammed into an auto-rickshaw coming from opposite direction in Shanirhat area, leaving two dead on the spot and critically injuring three others.

The injured were first taken to Feni General Hospital and later moved to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, OC said.

The pickup driver has been arrested over the incident, the OC added.