Accidents & Fires
BSS, Feni
Sat Nov 25, 2023 07:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 07:46 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 killed as pickup hits auto-rickshaw in Feni

BSS, Feni
Sat Nov 25, 2023 07:41 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 07:46 PM
Photo: BSS

Two people were killed and three injured as a pickup rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Fulgazi upazila of Feni today.

The deceased were identified as CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Saiful Islam, 25, of Haripushkarani area of the upazila and Anas, 8-month-old, son of Akram Hossain, of Chiora village under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulgazi Police Station Abul Hasim said, a speeding pickup-van rammed into an auto-rickshaw coming from opposite direction in Shanirhat area, leaving two dead on the spot and critically injuring three others.

The injured were first taken to Feni General Hospital and later moved to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, OC said.

The pickup driver has been arrested over the incident, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

১০ মাসে নির্যাতিত ২৫৭৫ নারী-কন্যাশিশু: মহিলা পরিষদ

১৩টি জাতীয় দৈনিকের উপর ভিত্তি করে প্রতিবেদনটি তৈরি করা হয়েছে।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

প্রলোভন দেখিয়ে কিংস পার্টিতে ভ্রষ্ট নেতাদের ঢুকানো হচ্ছে: রিজভী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে