2 killed as pickup hits auto-rickshaw in Brahmanbaria

Two passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed and three others injured after a pickup van crashed into the three-wheeler on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Brahmanbaria's Sadar upazila today.

The deceased are Mithun Mia, 28, son of Alauddin Mia from Chandiara village, and Shamsu Mia, 24, son of Nurul Islam from Sutiara village in the upazila.

Three injured passengers -- Iqram Mia, 10, Monir Hossain, 30, and auto-rickshaw driver Emran Mia, 28 --were admitted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Mrinal Kanti, assistant sub-inspector of Brahmanbaria's Khatihata Highway Police Station, said the auto-rickshaw carrying passengers was going to the Gautampara from Sarail Bishwa Road area.

When the three-wheeler crossed a road in Gautampara, another auto-rickshaw with no passengers hit it from behind. As a result, the passenger-carrying auto-rickshaw's driver lost control over his vehicle and came in the way of the pickup van coming from the opposite direction.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to a hospital morgue for autopsy. The law enforcers seized the pickup van and the two auto-rickshaws from the spot, added the police official.