2 killed in Patuakhali road accident

Two people have been killed and four others injured as an auto-rickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside ditch in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila today.

The victims are passengers Afzal Hossain, 60, of Barishal's Agailjhara, and Zakaria, 23, of Charpara area in Barguna Sadar upazila, reports our Patuakhali correspondent quoting police.

The accident took place in Bishkani area of Patuakhali-Kalapara road around 7:30am.

Police and locals said the CNG-run auto-rickshaw was heading for Kalapara from Amtali intersection with five passengers.

Upon reaching Bishkani area of Kalapara, the driver lost control and the three-wheeler crashed into a roadside ditch. Afzal and Zakaria died on the spot.

The injured were sent to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex. Two of them were later referred to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal for better treatment.

Kalapara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ali Ahmad said the bodies were sent to Patuakhali Medical College morgue for autopsies.