2 killed in Narayanganj road accidents

Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila today.

In Chhonpara, Md Mehedi, 40, a car driver was killed and three others were injured when his vehicle and a truck collided on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the area, said police.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Araihazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ahsan Ullah.

In another incident, Md Sharif, 28, a three-wheeler driver, was killed as his goods-laden vehicle fell into a roadside ditch after hitting by a BRTC bus at Sadardia village in the upazila, said the OC.