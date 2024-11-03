2 killed in motorcycle accident in Kishoreganj

Two people were killed when a motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj today.

The deceased were Md Rihad, 20, and Md Polash, 19. Both were freinds and residents of Charkhama village under Egarosindur union.

Rihad and Polash were riding the bike when the incident took place in the upazila's New Market area around 12:00pm today.

Quoting witnesses, Pakundia Police Station's Officer-in-charge (OC) Sakhawat Hossain said the bike collided with the tree and fell into the ditch, leaving the two youths dead on the spot.

Family members of the victims were informed, the OC said.