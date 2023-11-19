2 killed as lorry hits motorcycle in Chattogram

Two persons were killed when a lorry hit their vehicle in Chattogram's Satkania upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Arif Hossain, 23, and Manmat Boiragi, 25, police said.

A Chattogram-bound lorry rammed a motorcycle in Keranihat around 11:00 am, leaving both the motorbike riders critically injured, said Khan Mohammed Irfan, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station.

Locals rescued and took the two to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead, the OC said.

"We seized the lorry, but its driver managed to flee after the scene," the OC added.