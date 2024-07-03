2 killed in landslides in Ukhiya camp

Two people, including a child, died in separate landslides in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Rohingya camp early today.

The incidents occurred at camp no 8 and 11, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.

The deceased child is Sifat Ullah, 13, belonging to the host community living in the eastern zone of camp no 8 at Balukhali's Jumerchhara. The other deceased is Anwar Hossain of block A in camp no 11, added the OC, quoting locals.

Meanwhile, a hill slide temporarily disrupted traffic movement on the Marine Drive in Himchari Point since early morning. However, the road was cleared when the report was filed around 5:00pm.

On June 19, ten people, including eight Rohingyas, were killed in separate landslides at the Ukhiya camp.

Incessant rain since last week have exacerbated landslide risks for Cox's Bazar residents especially for people who are living in hilly areas.