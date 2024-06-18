2 killed in Khulna road accident

Two people were killed and four others injured in a collision between a motorcycle and an engine-run van in Chakundia area of ​​Dumuria upazila in Khulna yesterday.

The identities of the victims could not be known yet, said Babul Mia, sub-inspector (SI) of Dumuria Highway Police.

Police said when the motorcycle was heading towards Chuknagar.Lit collided with the van coming from the opposite direction around 11:00am, leaving six people injured.

They were rushed to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared two brought dead.

Of the injured, two were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital last night.

Two other injured people are undergoing treatment at the Dumuria Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the motorcycle and the van.