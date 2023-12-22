Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 22, 2023 07:14 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 22, 2023 07:47 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

2 killed in Jhenaidah road accident

Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 22, 2023 07:14 PM Last update on: Fri Dec 22, 2023 07:47 PM

Two people were killed in a collision between a three-wheeler and a human hauler earlier this morning in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa.

The victims are Md Ashaduzzaman, 63, a retired police officer, and Babu Biswas, 25, the driver of the three-wheeler.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Another passenger, Swapan Mia, 35, sustained injuries in the collision.

The accident happened around 4:30am as a group was returning to Jhenidah from Magura after attending a Waj Mahfil. The three-wheeler, carrying the victims, collided head-on with a human hauler on Sreepur road in Sheikhpara.

All the three injured were first taken to nearby Sreepur Upazila Health Complex . Later, they were transferred to Magura Medical College Hospital. Ashaduzzaman and Babu were declared dead by the on-duty doctor there.

The other injured passenger has been referred to Kushtia General Hospital for further treatment.

Shailakupa Police Station OC Tagur Das said the bodies would be handed over to family members after autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঋণ অনিয়ম
|অর্থনীতি

২০০৮ সাল থেকে ঋণ অনিয়মে ৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ: সিপিডি

সিপিডি বলছে, খেলাপি ঋণ (এনপিএল) এখনো অনিয়ন্ত্রিত। এটি আর্থিক খাতের জন্য হুমকি। সুশাসন ও সংস্কারের অভাবে দেশের ব্যাংকিং খাত ধারাবাহিকভাবে দুর্বল হয়ে পড়ছে।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

সার্চ ফর দা অপজিশন!

১৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification