2 killed in Jhenaidah road accident

Two people were killed in a collision between a three-wheeler and a human hauler earlier this morning in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa.

The victims are Md Ashaduzzaman, 63, a retired police officer, and Babu Biswas, 25, the driver of the three-wheeler.

Another passenger, Swapan Mia, 35, sustained injuries in the collision.

The accident happened around 4:30am as a group was returning to Jhenidah from Magura after attending a Waj Mahfil. The three-wheeler, carrying the victims, collided head-on with a human hauler on Sreepur road in Sheikhpara.

All the three injured were first taken to nearby Sreepur Upazila Health Complex . Later, they were transferred to Magura Medical College Hospital. Ashaduzzaman and Babu were declared dead by the on-duty doctor there.

The other injured passenger has been referred to Kushtia General Hospital for further treatment.

Shailakupa Police Station OC Tagur Das said the bodies would be handed over to family members after autopsy.