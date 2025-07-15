Accidents & Fires
2 killed in Jashore road crash

Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:01 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:06 AM

Two people were killed in a  road accident in Jashore's Monirampur upazila yesterday.

The deceased are Raju Ahmed, 47, a truck driver, and his assistant Erfan Ali, 33.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9:30am near a gas station.

A fish-laden truck heading towards Satkhira from Jashore lost control and hit a stationary truck from behind. The impact of the collision left both the driver and his assistant dead on the spot, said OC Babulur Rahman Khan of Monirampur Police Station. A case was filed.

