2 killed in Jashore road accident

Our Correspondent, Benapole
Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:26 PM

Our Correspondent, Benapole
Two people were killed in a road accident in Jashore's Monirampur upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Raju Ahmed, 47, a truck driver, and his assistant Erfan Ali, 33.

Both were residents of Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9:30am near a fuel station in Monirampur town.

A fish-laden truck heading towards Satkhira from Jashore lost control and rammed into a stationary truck from behind.

Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Babulur Rahman Khan said the impact of the collision left both the driver and his assistant dead on the spot.

Fire service personnel responded promptly and recovered the bodies, the OC said, adding that the bodies were later sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case has been filed with Monirampur Police Station regarding the incident, the OC said.

