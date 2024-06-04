2 killed in Jashore road accident

Two people were killed after a truck ran them over on the Benapole-Jashore regional highway in Jashore early this morning.

The deceased were Nasir Uddin, 62, a retired professor of Navaron Degree College in Sharsha upazila, and Ali Box, 65, of Jhikargacha upazila.

The incident took place while they were on way to a local mosque, said Jayanto Kumar Basu, sub-inspector of Navaron Highway Police Station.

The SI also said that the driver lost control over the steering and hit them, killing them both on the spot. The truck then fell into a ditch.

A case was filed after the incident, reports our Benapole correspondent.

The driver was arrested and the truck was seized, but the helper managed to flee, the SI added.