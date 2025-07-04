2 killed in Gopalganj road accident

Two people were killed and another injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Gopalganj's Dumdia area early today.

The deceased were identified as Md Irfan, 40, a resident of Damuda upazila in Khulna, and Yasin Mollah, 20, of Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Irfan was the driver of the truck, while Yasin was his assistant.

Confirming the incident, Md Maksudul Rahman, in-charge of Bhatiapara Highway Police Outpost, said the accident occurred when a truck loaded with dragon fruit and guavas broke down on its way back to Keshabpur in Jashore.

Irfan, Yasin, and the driver of another truck were attempting to repair the broken-down vehicle by the roadside when a speeding unidentified vehicle rammed into the rear of the truck, crushing Irfan and Yasin underneath.

Rescuers rushed the injured to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where doctors declared Yasin dead.

Irfan's body was recovered later in the morning after police removed the overturned truck.

As of 3:00pm, police have yet to identify the vehicle responsible for the crash, the policeman added.