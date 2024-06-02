2 killed in Gazipur road accident

Two people were killed and another was injured after an unknown vehicle hit a lorry carrying day labourers on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as lorry driver Chanchal Roy, 38, and its passenger Ripon, 38.

Another day labourer, Mamun, was injured in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital, our local correspondent reported quoting Mauna Highway Police Sub-Inspector Zahid Mia.

Quoting eyewitnesses and locals, the SI said when an unknown vehicle hit a lorry in Jaina Bazar area around 4:00am, some workers fell to the ground from the lorry.

The driver and one of the workers died on the spot, the SI said.

The bodies will be sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for autopsy, the SI said in the morning.

Police are investigating the accident, the SI said, adding that the lorry has been seized.