Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 17, 2024 10:54 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 10:57 AM

2 killed in Gazipur bike accident

Two people were killed and another injured after their bike overturned on a flyover of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur city this morning.

The identities of the deceased couldn't be confirmed yet, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Sub-inspector Abu Bakar, a duty officer of Tongi West Police Station, said around 7:00am, a speeding motorcycle carrying three people skidded off and overturned on the flyover. The motorcyclist and a pillion rider died on the spot.

The third rider, who was seriously injured, has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, added the police official.

