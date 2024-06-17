2 killed in Gazipur bike accident

Two people were killed and another injured after their bike overturned on a flyover of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur city this morning.

The identities of the deceased couldn't be confirmed yet, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Sub-inspector Abu Bakar, a duty officer of Tongi West Police Station, said around 7:00am, a speeding motorcycle carrying three people skidded off and overturned on the flyover. The motorcyclist and a pillion rider died on the spot.

The third rider, who was seriously injured, has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, added the police official.