2 killed in Feni road crashes

Two people, including a Brac official, were killed in two separate road accidents in Feni yesterday.

One of them was identified as Yasin Ullah, 38, of Hatia upazila in Noakhali. He was an officer of credit section of Brac's Sharshadi union office.

He died on the spot when a bus hit his motorcycle on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in BSCIC industrial area in Sadar upazila around 9:00am, said Mahipal Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mostafa Kamal.

In Chhagalnaiya upazila, a man believed to be in his mid-30s was killed as a vehicle rammed him on the same highway around 3:00am, OC Kamal said.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The bodies were sent to Feni Sadar General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.