UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:00 AM

2 killed in Dhaka road accidents

Two unidentified persons lost their lives in separate road accidents in Dhaka's Paltan and Jatrabari areas early yesterday.

Md Abdul Aziz, sub-inspector (SI) of Paltan Police Station, reported that a man, approximately 32 years old, was sleeping near the road divider at Paltan intersection. Around 5:30am, a truck ran him over.

He was taken to the emergency department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 6:20am, where doctors confirmed his death after examination, Aziz said.

"We have detained the truck driver and seized the vehicle," he added.

In another incident, a man, aged around 45, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Jatrabari flyover.

On information, police recovered the body around 1:30am, said Sub-inspector Hiraman Biswas of Jatrabari Police Station.

The body was later sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the police official.

push notification