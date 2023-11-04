2 killed in Ctg road crash

Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Nov 4, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 11:57 PM

Two people died in a collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a lorry on the Bayezid ring road in Chattogram last morning.

The deceased Monir Hossain, 50, from Cumilla's Brahmanpara, and Ziaur Rahman, 40, from Bogura's Shahjahanpur, were passengers of the auto-rickshaw.

Nurul Alam, sub-inspector of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital police outpost, said, "The two critically injured road accident victims were brought to the hospital early in the morning. Later, the on-duty doctors declared them dead."

Masud Rana, sub-inspector of Faujdarhat police outpost, said the lorry was seized, but the driver fled the scene.

