Fri Nov 3, 2023 07:13 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 07:28 PM

2 killed in Ctg road crash

Fri Nov 3, 2023 07:13 PM

Two people died in a collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a lorry on the Bayezid ring road in Chattogram this morning.

The deceased Monir Hossain, 50, from Cumilla's Brahmanpara, and Ziaur Rahman, 40, from Bogura's Shahjahanpur, were passengers of the auto-rickshaw, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent, quoting police.

Nurul Alam, sub-inspector of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital police outpost, said, "The two critically injured road accident victims were brought to the hospital early in the morning. Later, the on-duty doctors declared them dead."

Masud Rana, sub-inspector of Faujdarhat police outpost, said the lorry was seized, but the driver fled the scene.

