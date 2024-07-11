2 killed in Cox’s Bazar landslide

Two people, including a child, were killed in a landslide triggered by torrential rain in the Sikderpara and Palangkata areas of Cox's Bazar early this morning.

The deceased are Md Hasan,10, of Sikderpara area, and Nurjahan, 27, of Palangkata area of Cox's Bazar town, said Dr Ashiqur Rahman, resident medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

The bodies have been kept at the morgue of hospital, he said.

Rakibuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, said several incidents of landslides were reported in Cox's Bazar town and the news of two deaths have been confirmed so far.