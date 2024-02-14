2 killed in Chattogram, Naogaon road accidents

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Chattogram and Naogaon districts today.

In Chattogram, a 48-year-old man was killed when an unknown vehicle hit a motorbike on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway at Mithadighi area in Chattogram's Satkania upazila.

The accident took place around 6:00am today, said Joynal Abedin, sub-inspector of Dohazari Highway Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Bahar Uddin, a sweet trader and son of Altaf Mia of Chibbari in Satkania.

Meanwhile in Naogaon, a driver of a tractor died on the spot when the tractor skidded off the road as the driver lost control at Gobrapara in Dhamoirhat upazila of Naogaon this morning, said Inspector Habibur Rahman of Dhamoirhat Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Sufol Chandra, 32, son of Kamal Chandra.