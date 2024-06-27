Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 27, 2024 06:31 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 06:33 PM

Accidents & Fires

2 killed in bus-truck collision in Brahmanbaria

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as bus passenger Saif Uddin, 20, and the bus's helper Raju, 21. They hailed from Tikkalhati village in Nikli upazila of Kishoreganj district, reports our local correspondent.

Ashish Kumar Sanyal, officer-in-charge of Khatihata Highway Police Station, said the incident occurred around 2:00am when the Cumilla-bound bus of 'Bismillah Paribahan' rear-ended a goods-laden truck in Syedabad area of Kasba upazila while trying to overtake it.

Raju and Saif were seriously injured, he added.

When local took them to Brahmanbaria 250-Bed General Hospital, doctors declared them dead, said the OC.

Police have seized both vehicles, but the drivers of both vehicles managed to flee, he added.

