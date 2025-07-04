2 killed as bus rear ends bike on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Baushia area under Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj this evening.

The victims are Mehedi Hasan, 29, and Mahmudul Hasan Munna, 31, both from Matlab South upazila in Chandpur, said police.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred around 6:00pm when a Dhaka-bound Tisha Plus passenger bus rear-ended the motorcycle. The impact threw both riders off the vehicle and into another bus moving ahead of them. Mehedi Hasan died on the spot, while Munna was rushed to the upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead.

Shawkat Hossain, in-charge of the Bhoberchar Highway Police Outpost, said, "The bodies of the two victims are at the health complex. The bus responsible for the accident has been seized by locals. Legal procedures are underway."