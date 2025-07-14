2 killed as bus rear ends auto-rickshaw

2 injured

Two people were killed and two others injured when a bus rear-ended a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj today.

The victims are passenger Jewel Mia, a construction worker of Banshgari village, and auto-rickshaw driver Qaiyum Mia, of Shambhupur area of the same upazila, said police.

The accident took place in the morning in the Pannaullahchar area on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab regional highway.

According to police and locals, the three-wheeler was travelling from Banshgari area of Bhairab when a Mymensingh-bound Shyamal Chhaya Paribahan bus rammed it from behind in Pannaullahchar area.

Jewel died on the spot and three others including the autorickshaw driver were seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College and Hospital in Kishoreganj, where doctors declared Qaiyum Mia dead.

The two injured passengers have been sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

Bhairab Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Ruknuzzaman said after receiving information, police went and recovered one person's body from the spot.

The bus was seized but its driver managed to flee.

Further legal action will be taken once the families of the deceased files a complaint, he added.