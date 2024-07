A pickup driver and his assistant were killed as their vehicle and a bus collided head-on on Dhaka-Barishal highway in Faridpur today.

Driver Md Raju , 30, and Sumon Ali, died on the spot, said Abdulla-Hil-Baki, sub-inspector of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

On information, police rushed to the spot and seized the bus and pickup. The bus driver managed to flee, added the SI.