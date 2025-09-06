2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw on Jatrabari flyover

One injured receiving treatment at DMCH

Two people were killed and one was injured after a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Jatrabari flyover in Dhaka.

The victims are auto-rickshaw driver Shahidul Islam, 50, and passenger, Imran, said police.

The injured, Rafik, is currently receiving treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The incident happened around 8:00pm.

Jatrabari Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Kazi Ramzanul Haque said two CNG-run auto-rickshaws were trying to race one another on the flyover. A speeding bus, which was trying to overtake the vehicles, came from behind and hit one of them.

Fire service brought two injured people to DMCH around 9:00pm. Doctors declared two of them dead on arrival, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The bodies have been kept at the morgue.

Jatrabari police station Inspector Ramzanul said on information, police went to the spot and seized the vehicles, but the bus driver fled the scene.

keywords: Dhaka, Dhaka accident, Dhaka flyover, jatrabari, road accident, Bangladesh road accident, road accident death, bus, auto-rickshaw, cng,