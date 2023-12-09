2 killed in Brahmanbaria road accident

Two passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed and another injured after a truck hit it on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bertala area under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria today.

The deceased are Abdur Rahman, 55, of Shonaisa village of the Sadar upazila, and Iqbal Hossain, 32, of Subidpur village of Lakhai upazila under Habiganj district.

The accident occurred when a Sarail-bound truck from Ashuganj hit a parked auto-rickshaw in the area around 10:00am, Abdur Rahman dead on the spot and two others critically injured, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khatihata Highway Police Station Akul Chandra Biswas.

The injured were taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where Iqbal Hossain died while undergoing treatment.

Police seized the truck but its driver escaped, he said.

The bodies have been sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.