2 killed in Barishal road accident

Two people were killed and 10 injured as a bus hit a roadside tree after a collision with a three-wheeler on Dhaka-Barishal highway in Wazirpur upazila of Barishal yesterday morning.

The deceased are Sohrab, 38, and Rubel, 40, of Wazirpur upazila.

Witnesses and passengers of the bus said the Sakura Paribahan bus collided with an oncoming three-wheeler in Attipara area. After hitting the three-wheeler, the bus hit a roadside tree that caused the deaths of two passengers.

At least 10 people, including the helper of the bus, were injured in the accident. They were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Firoz Alam, assistant sub-inspector of Wazirpur Police Station, said the accident may have been caused due to dense fog. The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.