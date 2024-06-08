2 killed as auto-rickshaw, bus collide in Rangpur

Two people were killed and four others injured in a collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a bus in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur this morning.

The deceased are Diba Rani Sarkar, 40, a teacher at Kishoreganj Degree College in Nilphamari and Mehrul Islam, 35, an Ansar member from the Kishoreganj upazila office, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting Jonok Roy, sub-inspector of Gangachara Model Police Station.

Quoting the locals, SI Jonok said an auto-rickshaw carrying passengers towards Kishoreganj upazila collided with the bus near Chairman Mor on the Paglapir road around 10:00am. Mehrul died at on the spot.

Firefighters rescued the injured and sent them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Diba dead.

Police have seized the bus, but the driver and helper managed to flee the scene, added the police official.