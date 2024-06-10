2 killed after truck crashes into rice mill in Jashore

Two people were killed and two others injured when a truck ploughed through a roadside rice mill in Jashore's Manirampur upazila this morning.

The deceased are Abdur Rahman, 65, a resident of Monirampur upazila, and Anu Mia, 50, of Tangail's Mirzapur upazila, according to AB Mehedi Masud, officer-in-charge (OC) of the local police station.

The Satkhira-bound truck from Gazipur, carrying water tanks, crashed into a rice mill around 8:30am after hitting two passers-by.

The helper of the truck, Anu Mia, and one of the pedestrians, Abdur Rahman, died on the spot, the OC said quoting witnesses.

Two individuals, including the truck driver Nurul Islam, were injured in the incident and they have been admitted to Manirampur Upazila Health Complex.

Police have arrested the driver, who is receiving treatment under police custody, he added.