2 killed, 7 hurt as bus hits island on Bangabandhu Expressway

Two people were killed and seven injured when a bus hit the traffic island on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Sreengara upazila of Munshiganj this morning.

A Dhaka-bound bus of Dola Paribahan lost control in the Kewatkhali area and hit the island, reports our local correspondent quoting Kanchan Kumar Singh, in charge of Hansara Highway Police Station.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, said the OC.

The accident halted traffic movement on the route for some time, he said.

Vehicular movement resumed soon after the bus was removed from the scene.