Two people were killed and six others were injured by lightning strike at Bagerhat's Sarankhola area this morning.

Names and details of the victims could not be known immediately.

AHM Kamruzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge of Sarankhola Police Station, said the incident occurred at Bandakata canal around 10:30am.

The two deceased were on a trawler on the canal and the injured were in an adjacent shop when the incident happened, he said.