2 killed, 5 injured in Sherpur boat capsize

Two young men, including a medical student, were killed while five others were injured when a boat capsized in a beel (lake-like wetland) in Sherpur yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hossain Milton 22, a second-year student at Rangpur Medical College, and Md Amanullah 19.

The incident took place in the Dhali beel around 2:30pm in the Kanduli area under Jhenaigati upazila, confirmed Md Shafiqul, chairman of Dhanshail union.

According to police, hospital, and local sources, Milton, from South Kanduli village, along with some friends, rented two boats, one of which capsized in the middle of the beel. The passengers drowned because they couldn't swim.

The boatmen and passengers from the other boat rescued them and took them to Jhenaigati Upazila Health Complex.

As their condition worsened, they were moved to Sherpur District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Milton and Amanullah dead, said Dr Khairul Kabir Sumon, residential medical officer (RMO) at Sherpur District Hospital.

Jhenaigati Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Iskandar Habib, said that a duty officer was sent to the scene immediately after learning about the boat capsize. "Legal actions are being taken regarding the incident."