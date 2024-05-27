2 killed, 5 injured in Jashore road accident

Two people were killed and five others injured as a bus overturned on a road in Jashore's Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased were Tafiqur Rahman, 28, the supervisor of Green Saint Martin Paribahan and a passenger, Hashem Ali, 40, of Kaliganj upazila in Satkhira.

The injured people were admitted to Jashore General Hospital.

The accident took place around 7:00am when the Satkhira-bound bus overturned at Taraganj Bazar in the upazila, said Anwarul Islam, a passenger of the bus.

He alleged that the incident happened when the driver was sleeping, and his helper started to drive the vehicle recklessly during the stormy weather.

Aminur Rahman, in-charge of Jashore Sadar's Chandpara Police Camp, said, "We visited the spot. Traffic movement was disrupted for about two hours following the accident."

The bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital, he added.