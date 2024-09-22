2 killed, 5 injured in bus-tractor collision in Rangpur

Two people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a brick-laden tractor trolley in Mithapukur upazila, Rangpur, last night.

The deceased, identified as Selim Mia, 30, and Hashem Mia, both from Jaigirpara village in Charghat upazila of Rajshahi, were labourers travelling on the tractor trolley.

The accident occurred around 8:30 PM when a passenger bus heading towards Dhaka collided head-on with the tractor trolley, which was coming from the opposite direction, according to Abdur Rashid, in-charge of the Boro Dargah Highway Police outpost in Pirganj.

Seven people were injured at the scene.

Locals, along with the Fire Service and Civil Defence, responded swiftly, rescuing the injured.

Two victims succumbed to their injuries while being transported to Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex.

Police have seized both the bus and the tractor trolley.