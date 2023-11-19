Accidents & Fires
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:39 AM

2 killed, 4 hurt in road accidents

Two people were killed and four others injured in road accidents yesterday.

A 25-year-old died and three others sustained injuries as a passenger bus hit two motorbikes from behind on Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway, reports UNB.

The deceased, Munna, was from Khansama upazila. The injured -- whose identities could not be known immediately -- were admitted to a hospital, said SI Dulu Mia of Kotwali Police Station.

BSS from Bogura reports, a motorcyclist was killed and another injured as his bike hit a covered van on Bogura-Natore highway.

Bharat Chandra Barman, 26, died on the spot.

