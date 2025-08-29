2 killed, 3 injured in Panchagarh road accident 

Two people, including a child, were killed and three others injured in a road accident on the Panchagarh-Tetulia highway at Tinmile Heliport area in Panchagarh Sadar upazila last night.

The victims are Ahammad Ali, 45, of Jagdal village, and Yasin, 11, son of Md Golam of Jagdal Goalpara village under the same upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Officer-in-Charge of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station Abdullah Hil Zaman said the accident occurred around 8:00pm when a Panchagarh-bound microbus hit an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction while overtaking a truck, leaving five people injured.

Police and firefighters, with the help of locals, rescued the victims and took them to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Ahammad and Yasin dead.

The easy-bike driver, Shariful Islam, was later referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, while the two other injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Panchagarh Sadar Hospital.

Following the accident, locals put up a barricade on the road for over an hour, disrupting vehicular movement.