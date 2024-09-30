2 killed, 3 hurt in road accident

Two persons were killed and three were injured today as driver of a covered van lost control over steering and hit at least eight rickshaw vans parked on the roadside in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat upazila.

The deceased are Md Abdul Gaffar, 68, of Kumarpur (Chatwara) village under Rangpur's Pirganj upazila, and Anwar Hossain, 50, of Kochgram village under Dinajpur's Birampur upazila. They were both rickshaw van pullers, said police.

The incident took place at Raniganj Bazar area on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway. Gaffar died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

Informed, fire service personnel took them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where Anwar later succumbed to his injuries," said Md Asaduzzaman Asad, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station.

Traffic movement on the highway remained halted for an hour after the incident.

Police seized the covered van and detained its driver Md Siddique, 40.