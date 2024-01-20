2 killed, 10 injured as tourist car plunges into ditch in Bandarban

Two tourists were killed and 10 others injured when a tourist car plunged into a hill ditch in Ruma upazila of Bandarban this morning.

The incident took place at Chingri Jharna area on Ruma-Keokradong road at 11:30am.

The identities of the deceased and the injured could not be ascertained immediately, reports our local correspondent quoting Bandarban Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Syed Mahbubul Haque.

According to local administration of Ruma, the death toll could increase.

Fakhrul Islam, lineman of Bandarban Jeep-Microbus Owners' Association, said a group of 45 tourists from Bandarban jeep-microbus station was returning from Keokradong when a B-70 car lost control and plunged into a hill ditch between Rumsongpara and Darjeeling Para.

Rescue work is underway, he added.

According to sources, two female tourists who died in the accident were residents of Magura.