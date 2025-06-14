2 killed, 10 injured as bus rear ends truck on Padma Bridge

At least two people were killed and ten others injured when a passenger bus rear ended a truck near pillar number 2 of the Padma Bridge late last night.

One of the deceased has been identified as Rakib Samadder, a resident of Khulna Sadar. The identity of the other deceased remains unknown.

The injured are Milton, 25, Ayesha Siddique, 10, Sheikh Khalidur, Achhad Gazi, Md Mamun, Md Habib Sheikh, Ariful Sheikh, Habib Mridha, Kamrunnahar, and Fariad Islam. Of them, Milton is from Gopalganj, while the rest are from various areas of Khulna.

Confirming the incident, Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer of Srinagar Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "The accident occurred when a bus of Imad Paribahan rear ended a truck. The injured were rescued and sent to the hospital. Further details can be provided later."

Monira, the on-duty doctor at the emergency department of Srinagar Upazila Health Complex, said, "Several of the injured were referred to Dhaka after giving treatment at the emergency department."

Till the filing of this report at 3:00am, there was a long tailback on the bridge and its connecting roads due to the accident.