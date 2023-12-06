2 injured in Mohakhali gas station fire

At least two persons were injured after a fire broke out at the Royal Filling Station in Dhaka's Mohakhali area tonight.

The fire originated around 8:08pm. Two fire engines brought the blaze under control around 8:36pm, Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service control room, said.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Police Station, said it is an accidental fire, not an act of sabotage.

"We came to know that two persons were injured," he said.

The police official suspected the fire was caused by gas cylinder explosion.

Fire officials, however, said an investigation is needed to determine the cause of the fire.