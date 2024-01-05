2 including Brac official killed in Feni road accidents

Two people including a Brac official were killed in two road accidents in Feni this morning.

One of them was identified as Yasin Ullah, 38, of Hatia upazila in Noakhali. He was an officer of credit section of Brac's Sharshadi union office, our correspondent reports.

He died on the spot when a bus hit his motorcycle on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in BSCIC industrial area in Sadar upazila around 9:00am, said Mahipal highway Police Station Officer-in-charge Mostafa Kamal.

In Chhagalnaiya upazila, a man aged 35 was killed as a vehicle rammed him on the same highway around 3:00am, OC Kamal said.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The bodies were sent to Feni Sadar General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.