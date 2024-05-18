2 harvest workers killed as truck overturns in Satkhira

Two harvest workers were killed and 11 injured when a truck overturned in Tala upazila of Satkhira today.

The deceased were identified as Saidul Gazi, 38, and Manirul Islam, 30, of Koyra upazila in Khulna.

According to Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, a truck carrying 13 workers from Koyra upazila turned turtle at Kati Sardarbari Battola 6:00am.

The workers were on their way to harvest paddy in Gopalganj district, the OC said.

The workers blamed the undergoing road expansion work behind the accident.