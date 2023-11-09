2 ex-student leaders killed as truck hits motorbike

Two former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, including its president, were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle and ran them over in the capital's New Eskaton area on Tuesday night.

Ex-president of the student body Ariful Islam, 40, and his friend Shouvik Karim, 42, former joint secretary of the Dhaka University unit, died on the spot.

Arif was the senior manager (sales and distribution) of University Press Limited (UPL). He was also a member of Ganosamhati Andolon's Jatiya Parishad while Shouvik was a private university teacher.

Witnesses said they fell on the road after the truck hit their bike around 11:45pm on Tuesday when the two were heading towards Moghbazar. The truck ran them over as the driver sped up to flee, said police, quoting witnesses.

Shah Mohammad Awlad, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, said police were trying to identify the truck and detain its driver.

Ganosamhati Andolon announced a two-day mourning from Friday.

Arif and Shouvik were buried at Azimpur graveyard after their namaz-e-janaza in Eskaton area. Leaders of different political and student organisations, their colleagues, and friends paid last respect to them there.

Participants said Arif was a familiar face on the Dhaka University campus for his humanitarian work and progressive student politics.

He was one of the organisers of the student movement on DU campus that was launched to protest the attack on university teachers and students on August 20-23, 2007, during the military-backed caretaker government rule.

Talking to The Daily Star, Saikot Arif, general secretary of Chhatra Federation, said, "The death on the road is not just an accident, we consider it a murder."

"The government cannot avoid the responsibility of such deaths."