2 die in Netrakona boat capsize

A woman and her seven-year-old nephew died as their boat capsized in floodwaters in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Writu Talukder, 20, a first-year student of Kalmakanda Govt College, and her nephew Amit Talukder, a third grader at Horindhara Govt Primary School.

Both were from Horindhara village, police said.

Md Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kalmakanda Police Station, said Writu, Amit, and four other children were on their way to a nearby puja mandap to offer Anjali when their boat capsized. Locals rescued the passengers, but Writu and Amit were pronounced dead after being taken to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

Police recovered the bodies and handed them over to their families. An unnatural death case has been filed in this regard, said the OC.